KCB bank Tanzania sponsors Vodacom premium league

KCB Bank Tanzania has committed up to Kshs.14 million for the 2017/2018 Tanzania’s football league as the Official Banking Sponsor.

This is in line with the lender’s continued support for sports development in the East African region.

The partnership with Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) will see KCB Bank Tanzania as the official banking partner for the federation with various branding and activation rights in all 240 Vodacom league matches in 2017/2018.

This includes sponsorship rights such as having the bank’s logos on game press conference banners, perimeter boards and activation rights during 240 Vodacom league matches this year.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, KCB Bank Tanzania Managing Director Mr. Cosmas Kimario retaliated that the sponsorship deal was in line with the bank’s priority to contribute to community development through various sectors including sports.

“As KCB, we are deliberately investing towards building and nurturing a critical mass of sports talent across East Africa to compete in national and global sports arena,” he said.

TFF President Wallace Karia thanked the KCB Bank for the sponsorship adding that the deal will help bridge a huge gap in their budget.

“We are proud of KCB for coming in to be part of league’s success. The sponsorship goes a long way in helping our clubs prepare well, hence making the league competitive and exciting”, said Karia.

KCB Group has continued to nurture sports in the East Africa Region over the years through vast sports portfolio in golf and motorsport.

The Bank currently sponsors the KCB Karen Masters, Kenya National Rally Championship and Kenya Autocross Championship.