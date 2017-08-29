The Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) has appointed the Company Secretary and Legal Affairs Director, Mrs. Rebecca Miano, as Acting Managing Director and CEO following the retirement of Eng. Albert Mugo.

Mrs Miano is the first woman to hold the position since the company was established. Albert Mugo had held the top job since January 15, 2014.

“The idea of appointing Mrs. Miano in an acting capacity is to ensure a smooth transition as we await the conclusion of the process,” says KenGen Chairman Joshua Choge.

Mrs. Miano is expected to progress the work of Eng. Mugo by working with the rest of the team at KenGen to meet the demand growth by sustaining the momentum of the ongoing transformation until a full Managing Director and CEO is appointed.

Mrs. Miano has been holding the dual post of Company Secretary and Legal Affairs Director in KenGen for the last 9 years. She has been responsible for driving the corporate governance agenda in the company, providing guidance and advisory support to the Managing Director, the Board and all its committees.

She is a respected lawyer with an illustrious career in law and corporate governance. She holds a Bachelor of Laws Degree with Honors, a Diploma in Law and Post-graduate studies in Comparative Law. She is also a member of the Institute of Certified Public Secretaries of Kenya (ISPSK) and the Law Society of Kenya (LSK).

Mrs. Miano holds the decoration of Order of the Grand Warrior.