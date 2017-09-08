Kenya Airways gets US approval for direct flights

The United States has granted Kenya Airways approval to operate direct flights between Kenya and the US.

This now paves the way for the national carrier to finalize other preparations such as seeking other approvals as well as identifying the airport in the US that it will operate flights and applying for a slot in the airport.

DIA director general Brian Hedberg says KQ has met all conditions met by the Federal transportation authority.

KQ plans to start direct flights to Washington early next year if granted approval by the US authorities.

In the letter termed Final Order dated June 5th this year, Brian Hedberg, the Director of International Aviation says 21 days in which interested persons has been asked to show cause why Kenya Airways should continue being denied the permit to operate direct flights to the United States lapsed.

The only impediment standing in the way of KQ beginning the direct flights lies with the President of the United States, who under 49 U.S.C. can disprove the permit for KQ to fly the lucrative route.

With the lapse of 61 days, if the President of the United States does not object, the Director of International Aviation will serve the Kenyan Ambassador to the US giving the okay to fly the route.

The permit will allow scheduled and charter foreign air transportation of persons, property and mail from any point or points behind Kenya via any point or points in Kenya and any intermediate points to any points in the United States and beyond.

Kenya has so far undergone evaluation to ascertain if the national carrier is financially viable to fly the US route.

In June, Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia said Kenya Airways would commence direct flights to the United States in April next year.

