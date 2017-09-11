Kenya lost Ksh100M after Supreme Court ruling

The market lost almost Ksh100 billion after the Supreme Court ruling on the presidential petition, something the Kenya Private Sector Alliance fears is likely to be witnessed ahead of the re-run slated for next month.

KEPSA members say they are keen on a conducive environment for business.

“Although market capitalization has improved, the market lost almost Kshs. 100B after the determination of the presidential petition. This trend is likely to be witnessed as we approach October 17th and the subsequent announcement of the results. There is a strong and direct correlation between the performance of the Capital market and political uncertainties in Kenya” the business leaders observed.

President Uhuru Kenyatta assured the business leaders that no one would be allowed to disrupt peace in the country and urged companies to forge ahead with expansion plans.

The meeting followed a series of meetings the President has had with religious leaders as well as Ambassadors and High Commissioners where he noted that no politician will be allowed to interfere with peace and stability.

The president told the business community to ignore heightened political activities and continue with their growth expansion plans.

Micro and Small Enterprises have continued to feel the pinch with disruption of their activities or reduced human and vehicular traffic flow that hurt their margins.

“During the August period, most of the shops, stalls and other MSE markets remained closed thereby disrupting economic activities. Inflation went up as well as transport and logistic challenges leading to inadequate commodities at the market” the members noted.

Most banks put a lending ceiling of Ksh5 million to the private sector during the election period highlighting the high risk perception associated with elections in Kenya.

The members are urging all political players to maintain and preach peace during this period in order to safeguard the economic gains realized so far.