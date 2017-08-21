Kenya plans to rollout e-passport in September

Kenya plans to roll out secure e-passports from next month paving way for the phasing out of current passports by August 2019.

The e-passport will have an electronic chip holding the same information as the old model passport, alongside a biometric identifier, digital photograph of the holder and security features to prevent unauthorized use and forgery.

This means the current passport holders have to renew their passports under the new system before the two year shoulder period lapses.

To get the e-passport, applicants will be required to apply for a replacement passport and return their current passports.

All applications to be done through http://ecitizen.go.ke

According to the immigration department the e-passport will have an electronic chip holding the same information as the old model passport, alongside a biometric identifier, digital photograph of the holder and security features to prevent unauthorised use and forgery.

The e passport was initially set to be launched in December 2016 before it was pushed to April and then to September.

This is an East African initiative; the e-passports will be also launched in other East African countries simultaneously.