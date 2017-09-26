Kenya Power blames Mombasa blackout on a technical fault

Mombasa and its environs were plunged into darkness on Tuesday morning in what Kenya Power blames on a technical fault at a Kipevu substation in Mombasa.

A statement from the utility firm indicated it had restored electricity in parts of the area save for the Island and Makande areas by transferring customers to other supply sources.

Kenya Power says this meant Kipevu Power Station, which is the main source of electricity in Mombasa and its environs had to be shut to contain the situation.

This led to loss of power in Kiambere-Rabai high voltage transmission cable and the Maungu-Rabai 132kv line.

Power supply was nonetheless uninterrupted for customers serviced by the 220kv Suswa-Rabai line which continued to supply electricity in some parts of the coast region.

Kenya Power Network Management General Manager Eng. Daniel Tare in a statement says the firm’s technical teams have managed to restore supplies to most parts of Mombasa except the Island and Makande areas.

This has been done by transferring customers to other supply sources such as the transmission cable from Olkaria geothermal fields via Suswa.

Power supply to the coast region is expected to stabilize in coming weeks following the completion of the 400kv Mombasa – Nairobi transmission line which evacuates cheap geothermal power to the coast.

This will further reduce reliance on the thermal power stations such as the one in Kipevu to power the area.