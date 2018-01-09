Kenyan youth should embrace entrepreneurship to reduce unemployment

Kenya could reduce unemployment by 20 percent if the youth embraced entrepreneurship as opposed to waiting for white collar jobs.

Equity Group CEO James Mwangi says the financial services sector can be critical in creating high-impact entrepreneurship key in unlocking the potential of economic growth.

About four in every 10 Kenyans of working age have no jobs, most of them the youth.

To help address this, the youth are being encouraged to embrace entrepreneurship which experts believe could help the country reduce by half the unemployment rate.

Mwangi believes that high impact entrepreneurs grow faster, create more jobs, contribute more to society, and transform industries when compared to their peers.

He believes that the financial services sector can be critical in creating high-impact entrepreneurship key in unlocking the potential of economic growth.

According to a 2014 report by the World Economic Forum, entrepreneurship decreased unemployment by 20%, because high impact entrepreneurs grow faster, create more jobs, contribute to society, and transform industries to a greater extent than their peers.

The report further indicated that two out of four percent of entrepreneurs can be considered high impact, and are the driving force behind 40% of all total jobs created.

Kenya needs to create at least 3.9 million jobs for young people by 2020, according to a recent report, which puts the total number of Kenyans who are currently unemployed at 1.5 million against a population of 48 million.

A report by Endeavor and SAP 2015 further adds that the solution to Africa’s problems lies in wealth creation by high-impact entrepreneurs.

In Kenya alone, about 7.5 million enterprises contribute approximately 45% to the Kenyan GDP, a number that is likely to drop if high-impact entrepreneurship model is not embraced.

