Kenya retains investor confidence amid poll gitters

Kenya has not suffered major investor confidence loss following the disputed presidential elections that took place earlier this month.

Rating agency Fitch has retained Kenya’s sovereign ratings of ‘B+’ on weak revenue performance and delayed fiscal consolidation.

However, the rating agency says Kenya’s rating could deteriorate if civil unrest erupts after Friday’s Supreme Court ruling on the presidential election.

Despite mild violence in parts of Nairobi and Nyanza, the Kenyan economy has remained strong.

The Kenyan shilling has remained strong against the dollar and the Sterling pound while the Nairobi Securities Exchange has also defied political sentiments to rally 11 percent in the last one month.

The agency says the opposition’s decision to seek a legal resolution after it disputed this month’s general election result for the president has helped reduce the risk that tensions might escalate.

It further says while it is still possible that the Supreme Court’s ruling could trigger new unrest, this will not result in any significant deterioration in investor confidence or economic sentiment toward the country.

However, if no unrest is recorded after the ruling, this will boost investor confidence further leading to an adjustment in economic ratings later this year.

The agency says if the aftermath of the election were to lead to a major deterioration in the political or security environment that undermines Kenya’s growth performance, it would add to pressures on the rating.

Fitch says the National Treasury needs to embark on fiscal consolidation, shrink the budget deficit and prioritize public debt sustainability.

The rating agency sees fiscal deficit narrowing to 6.4% of the GDP from the current 8.4% on improved revenue administration and rising tax collection.

Fitch forecasts Kenya’s GDP growth to slow to 5.4% in 2017 from the 5.8% recorded last year.