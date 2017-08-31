Kenya rolls out e-passport after long wait

If you are a passport holder, you have two years to replace it with the newly launched East Africa e-passport that has enhanced security features.

It will take eight days for new applicants to get the passport which has an electronic chip with the holder’s information while those renewing it are to collect it after two days.

Acting Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i warned immigration officials against committing any passport-related malpractice.

By end of January next year, all EAC partner states are expected to have begun issuing the new East Africa e-passport with those currently in use expected to be phased out by end of September 2019.

The East Africa common passport is expected boost trade within the region as per the common market protocol.

Kenya becomes the second country to roll out the new document after Burundi. Kenya spent half a billion shillings on coming up with the new passport, which officials say is tamper proof.

The region intends to print three types of e-passports; diplomatic, service and ordinary that will be valid for up to 10 years available in 32, 48 and 64 pages.

The Department of Immigration Services says 2,000 passports will be printed daily to help reduce the waiting time for the passports by half from the current three days.