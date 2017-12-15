Kenya signs new partnership with the Global Fund

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich has said the disease incidence caused by Tuberculosis, Malaria HIV and Aids has been effectively controlled through support from the Global Fund.

Kenya’s good governance in the expenditure of past disbursements of global fund monies has earned the country a further disbursement Kshs 38 billion to combat the three major ailments over the 2018 to 2021 period.

Morbidity and mortality from Tuberculosis, Malaria, HIV and Aids is having crippling effects on national economies.

However, CS Rotich says through support from the Global Fund, Kenya has been able to control the disease incidence and burden through prevention and being able to put over one million Kenyans on anti-retroviral therapy.

The CS spoke when he signed further financing from the Global Fund of 38 billion shillings to finance prevention and treatment programs through the ministry of health, Amref and the Kenya RedCross Society for 2018 to 2021.

Rotich said targeted intervention measures have borne fruit as more Kenyans are able to access both prevention and treatment hence reducing morbidity and allowing more people to contribute effectively to the national economy.

Since 2002, the Global Fund has approved 19 grants for Kenya worth 100 billion shillings with 98 billion shillings already disbursed.

The current financing is set to end on December 31st this year hence the new signing of a further 38 billion shillings for 2018 to 2021.