Kenya to double national savings

Kenya plans to double national savings from the current 17 percent of the Gross National Product in 10 years in a bid to boost economic growth.

The capital markets authority says mobilization of savings will help build resilience in the financial system and improve the country’s ability to invest internally in critical sectors of the economy.

CMA chief Paul Muthaura says the authority has rolled out an investor campaign targeting investors, potential issuers of securities as well as market intermediaries.

Kenya’s national saving as a percentage of national wealth has stagnated for long owing to the non-saving culture among Kenyans and high banking costs.

However, the government has been rolling out various incentives and products in a bid to mobilize more savings.

To appease savers, the government has forced commercial banks to increase interest rates on deposit to around seven percent of the base lending rate while developing a mobile phone bond that targets the mass market.

Muthaura says the savings will help the government borrow funds domestically at low rates to develop infrastructure.

NSE Chief Geofrey Odundo says the Nairobi Securities exchange investment challenge now in its tenth year has helped in luring more young people to participate in the securities market.

The challenge is an online simulation of live trading at the Nairobi Securities Exchange, where each participating group or individual is given a virtual startup capital to invest using the NSE real time information for a period of three months.