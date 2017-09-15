Kenya to host international auditors conference

Kenya will host an International conference for senior accountants and auditors drawn from PKF member firms across Africa, Asia and Europe.

The conference focuses on new and amended International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and International Standards on Auditing (ISAs),

PKF which has 400 offices, operating in 150 countries across five continents including in 34 countries in Africa will host the four day conference starting 19th -22nd September 2017,

Commenting on the upcoming conference, PKF Eastern Africa CEO, Atul Shah said, “The conference will present a good platform for us to deliberate on new developments in the accounting and auditing standards and the regulatory environment informed by ever-changing market requirements and realities across our network,” he said.

Atul added that the conference will also cover topics relating to standardization and harmonization of the global accounting and auditing industry including updates to the International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants (IESBA) code of Ethics and updates to the PKF International Professional Standards Manual.

Recently PKF East Africa appointed Peter Kahi (an expert in forensics) as their new partner in charge of PKF’s Forensic & Business recovery services in East Africa, a move that saw the firm expand its service base to include his expertise areas.

Earlier this year, PKF Eastern Africa CEO, Atul Shah was appointed as the chairman of PKF International Board in Africa.

He was also appointed to the Board of Directors of PKF International.

PKF firms in Eastern Africa are among the leading firms of accountants and business adviser and employ nearly 700 personnel.