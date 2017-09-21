Kenya, UAE sign agreement to strengthen relations

Kenya and United Arabs Emirates (UAE) signed a bilateral agreement on Thursday to establish a mechanism for political consultations aimed at strengthening existing bilateral relations and cooperation.

In a brief ceremony on the sidelines of the ongoing United Nations General Assembly in New York, USA, the two country’s Foreign Ministers, Amb Amina Mohamed and His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan of UAE put paper to ink on what they reckoned was an affirmation of the importance of coordinating bilateral relations and regional and international issues of common interests.

The two countries will, going forward, hold consultations on bilateral issues of mutual interest in all fields and exchange views in a structured manner in consultations to be held in Abu Dhabi and Nairobi alternately and also on the margins of international conferences and meetings.

Kenya and the UAE enjoy warm and cordial relations. Kenya opened a diplomatic Mission in Abu Dhabi in 1982 and in April 2014, a passport issuance office was established at the Kenyan Embassy in Abu Dhabi.

The UAE opened its Embassy in Nairobi in 2012 while UAE set camp in Nairobi on November 17, 2014, by opening its Consular Section and Visa Issuance Centre in Nairobi.

The exchange of high-level and significant visits have further cemented relations between the two countries.

Trade between the two countries deal mainly in Gold, non-monetary (excluding gold ores and concentrates), and tea for Kenya’s exports and from UAE import crude, Petroleum oils and oils obtained from bituminous minerals).

There are approximately 20,000 Kenyans living and working in the UAE. A majority of this number, work in hospitality, aviation and security sectors. Other sectors include medical, construction, engineering and telecommunications.

