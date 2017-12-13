The Port of Mombasa is finalizing an offshore electricity project that will power vessels that dock at the facility for more than two hours in line with a global maritime initiative to reduce harmful carbon emissions.

Under the initiative, vessels will be required to turn off auxiliary engines that power on board systems like heating, lighting and refrigeration to reduce carbon emissions and noise at the port.

Studies have found that ports are among the major emitters of carbon and sulphur, with a single diesel in a cruise ship burning up to 20 metric tons of fuel producing 60 metric tons of carbon dioxide.

In bid to stem the vice the Kenya Ports Authority has collaborated with the Jomo Kenyatta Agriculture and technology and Kenya Maritime Authority to implement an offshore power supply (OPS) project.

This is in order to adopt measures to address the negative impact of their operations on the environment.

The initiative that is being implemented as early as next year has seen ports globally race against time to comply by among others putting up offshore power supply plants.

The facility will power vessels for on board systems like lighting, heating and refrigeration effectively reducing gas emissions from their diesel-powered engines and noise at the port.

The 6.8 billion shillings power project that is set to be completed by the year 2020 would be used for vessels that dock at berths 11-14 of the Port of Mombasa.

