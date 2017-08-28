Kenyans to benefit from cheap animal products

Kenyans will start enjoying reduced animal products prices once the final consignment of duty free yellow maize is shipped into the country.

Association of Kenya Feeds Manufacturers manager Dr. Humphrey Mbugua says the government accepted the association’s request to extend the yellow maize duty waiver until June next year to reduce usage of white maize in the production of animal feeds.

The drought that hit most parts of the country late last year and early this year not only affected food production but also many pastoralists and livestock farmers who bore the brunt after many of their animals succumbed to the prolonged drought.

It is due to this dire situation that the government allowed three main stream millers and 17 local feed manufacturers to import 363,000 metric tons of yellow maize for animal feeds production and to reduce usage of white maize.

The Association of Kenya Feeds Manufacturers says the price of animal maize feeds will be lowered further after the remaining 153,000 metric tons of yellow maize is shipped into the country.

Mbugua says cheap animal products will definitely in turn reduce the prices of commodities such as eggs and milk.

He urged farmers and relevant government authorities to stock up animal feeds during the long rain season to cushion farmers during the dry periods.

The tax waiver was to end this month but the government extended the waiver to June next year as some parts of the country are yet to receive adequate rainfall.