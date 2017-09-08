Kenya’s Prof Oniang’o scoops African Food Prize

Kenyan Professor Ruth Oniang’o has won this year’s African Food Prize.

She jointly won the award, with MmeMaimouna Coulibali of Mali, which was announced at the ongoing African Green Revolution Forum in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire.

Oniang’o is the founder and leader of the Rural Outreach Programme, a Kenya-based NGO that supports farmer groups engaged in production and agro-processing at community level.

She is also the editor-in-chief and founder of the African Journal of Food, Agriculture, Nutrition and Development.

Oniang’o served as lecturer and professor of food science and nutrition at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology from 1990 to 1996.

She holds a doctorate in food science and nutrition from the University of Nairobi.

The women will take over from the former president of the International Fund for Agriculture Development Dr Kanayo Nwanze, who was last year’s winner.

According to the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa, 643 outstanding individuals, projects and institutions were considered this year.

The nominations came from more than 20 African countries in Africa. Nigeria, Kenya, Tanzania, Mali and Botswana had the highest number of nominees.

