Kitui farmers to reap big from green grams

Farmers in Kitui County are poised to earn between Sh.3 to Sh.5 billion proceeds from the sale of the Green grams early next year.

Kenya Red Cross Society (KRCS)’s Secretary General Dr.Abbas expressed optimism of a bumper harvest in February, noting that the crop had done extremely well due to the relatively heavy rainfall experienced in the region over the last two months.

“If the rains extend into the New Year, we anticipate a yield of about 30,000 to 40,000 tonnes of green grams, which will translate to an estimated Sh.3 to Sh.5 billion earnings,” he noted.

He spoke when he joined area Governor Charity Ngilu in touring green gram farms in Kavisuni and Miambani areas within Kitui Rural and Kitui Central Sub-Counties respectively.

In September, KRCS donated 400 tonnes of green grams (ndengu) certified seeds to over 200,000 vulnerable farmers across the vast county. Each farmer received two kilos of the seeds.

Gullet said his organisation had set aside Sh.50 million to purchase the produce after harvest in February 2018 while Governor Ngilu revealed plans by her administration to secure a ready market in India in order to protect the farmers from unscrupulous middlemen.

The Secretary General also challenged the National Cereals and Produce Board, the National Government and the private sector to move in to purchase the expected produce noting that the two partners were already mobilising buyers for the expected bumper harvest.

He said the quantities of the produce and the financial implication required the collaborative efforts of donor agencies, governments and the private sector to pool the required financial muscle to purchase the crop at the appropriate price.

“We spent Sh.150 million on seeds but we are going to harvest crop worth between Sh.3 and Sh.5 billion and that’s where the numbers start adding up,” said Gullet.

Dr Gullet termed Kitui’s large-scale green grams production as a sure path towards eradicating perennial poverty and hunger in the arid county.

One farmer Simon Kimanzi said he was expecting to harvest between 40 and 50 bags of green grams from his 12-acre farm.

He, however, said pests were the only challenge threatening optimum yield of the crop though the Kenya Red Cross Society had provided them with relevant pesticides to curb the problem.

Governor Ngilu said that under the project, dubbed Ndengu Revolution, residents had started to appreciate the viability of green grams farming in reducing age-old poverty besides making Kitui food secure.

The county boss as well urged the entire population to embrace the crop noting that, unlike the commonly grown maize and bean crops, green grams are drought-resilient and ideal for Kitui’s short and erratic rainfall patterns.