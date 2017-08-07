KQ shareholders approve restructuring plan

Kenya Airways shareholders have approved a balance sheet restructuring plan that creates new shares and converts debt into equity.

The airline’s chairman Michael Joseph told shareholders at the extra-ordinary general meeting that the plan was essential for the indebted carrier to continue operating and return to profit.

KQ has reported net losses in recent years though it narrowed its net loss for the 12 months to March this year by 60.9 per cent to 10.2 billion shillings.

In its bid to return to profitability, the Treasury proposed a deal that would enable its creditors own a stake in the firm through a conversion of debt into equity.

This saw the 11 banks owed by KQ last week agree to the deal to have their combined 50.2 billion shillings debt converted to shares.

On Monday morning, Kenya Airways shareholders voted on the proposal during an extraordinary general meeting, leaving the door open for the creditors, who hold at least 75 per cent of the unsecured debt to own a stake in the national airline.

The banks, which include Equity, KCB, Commercial Bank of Africa and Co-operative Bank, will form a new special purpose vehicle through which they will own shares in the national carrier.

Jamii Bora, I&M Bank, NIC Bank and Ecobank, Chase Bank, National Bank and Diamond Trust Bank are the other lenders that have outstanding loans with the airline.

However, if KQ’s share price will not have risen sufficiently to cover the bank’s exposure by the year 2027, the government has guaranteed to step in and pay these local banks a lump sum of 7.7 billion shillings.

KQ’s management recently negotiated with both sets of lenders to sign off on concessions, including extending loan tenures to bring down interest payable per cycles.

KLM, the other major shareholder, is expected to inject at least 10.3 billion shillings in KQ.