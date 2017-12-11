Ksh 70m mango processing plant to be operational in Elgeyo Marakwet

A 70 million shillings mango processing plant will be operational in Elgeyo Marakwet by April next year.

Kerio Valley Development Authority (KVDA) Managing Director David Kimosop says the authority has procured the plant which has a capacity of processing five tons of mangoes per hour to cushion farmers against loses by adding value to their fruits.

For mango farmers in Elgeyo Marakwet, West Pokot and Baringo, each season of harvest has often translated to losses other than preempted benefits as market access for their produce becomes a major economic setback.

Already, the authority has procured seedlings to support the factory as it engages with the Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Services to improve the quality of produce.

The factory will be used to process other fruits such as pawpaw during off season.

Separately, KVDA plans to put up 25,000ha out 30,000ha of land under irrigation for purposes of planting sugarcane in Turkana.

Kimosop says the remaining hectares will be issued to Pokot and Turkana communities to practice farming using water from Turkwel dam.