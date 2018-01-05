Ladybird destroys maize crops in Kiambu County

Maize farmers in parts of Kiambu County are urging the government to come to their aide following the invasion of ladybird pests in their maize plantation.

The farmers caution that if interventions are not urgently made, the pesticide resistant insect might wipe out their entire crop.

Across the country, farmers have had to put up a hard fight against the invasion of fall armyworms that occurred last year and rages on still, threatening food security.

And barely a week into the new year, maize farmers in parts of Kiambu County have raised the red flag over the invasion of another pest.

James Mburu, a farmer in Ruiru, says the pest invaded their farms two weeks ago, boring into maize stalks causing them to wither.

The farmers are a worried lot after spraying their crops failed to eliminate the pest. The farmers are appealing to the government and other relevant authorities to intervene and stem the spread of the ladybird.

