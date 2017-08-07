Madaraka Express tickets personalized to stem fraud

Kenya Railways has moved to stem cases of unscrupulous business people buying Madaraka Express tickets in bulk and reselling at a higher price by introducing new security features.

From this Wednesday, Madaraka Express tickets will bear the names and National ID (or Passport Number) of passengers to whom they are issued.

Kenya Railways Managing Director Atanas Maina says: “In this regard all passengers looking to purchase tickets will be required to provide their full names and National Identity Card Number when purchasing their ticket.”

He notes that those buying bulk tickets would be required to provide the names of passengers who intend to travel along with their national identity card numbers or passport numbers.

Maina advised those wishing to travel by rail between Nairobi and Mombasa to desist from buying the tickets from any third party.

He encouraged passengers to access make use of the SGR termini or online platforms for their bookings.

The managing director noted: “…those who wish to purchase tickets can also use the customer service call-in option, via 0709388888 upon which they will receive M-Pesa payment details. The line is active daily between 7 am to 4 pm.”

He says Kenya Railways is working with China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) to make the system more efficient and accessible.

The managing director insists that unless one is making a booking for a minor, passengers are required to avail their personal details.

Maina says: “Subsequently, all passengers who purchase tickets to travel on the Madaraka Express will be required to present their ticket along with their original National ID or Passport to enable them access the station and board the train as part of the check-in process.

Under the new ticketing system, all minors will have tickets bearing their names and indicate that the bearer is a “child” as opposed to outlining their identification details.

More booking and payment for passenger train services are expected in coming days. Maina says Kenya Railways is working on an online purchase and payment system in order to improve efficacy of the ticketing process.

He adds: “The online module will also incorporate the use of mobile applications and USSD codes to make it accessible to all members of the public.”