Hotels in Watamu experience a tourist boom

Hotels in Watamu in Kilifi County are experiencing a tourist boom with accommodation facilities reaping from increased booking this festive season.

Hoteliers attribute the boom to a peaceful end of the electioneering period, improved security as well as increased arrivals from Italy.

The protracted electioneering period had threatened to stem the steady flow of tourists to various destinations owing to uncertainty often attached to the exercise.

The tide seem to have changed as hotels in Watamu, Kilifi County record increased bookings during this festive season.

Hoteliers say they hope to ride on the increased interest from Italy to successfully tap other European markets among them Germany, Switzerland, Austria and France to sustain a steady flow of tourists during the low season.

Watamu is the proverbial home for a majority of Italian tourists, making it a niche source market for most visitors to that region.

The hoteliers called for the speedy completion of the expansion of Malindi airport to ease delays precipitated by the current deplorable state of the road infrastructure.

Tell Us What You Think