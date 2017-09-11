M-Akiba bond records 75pc under-subscription

The M-Akiba bond offer attracted subscriptions worth Ksh 247.7 million representing an under-subscription of 75.2 percent.

The offer which closed on Friday midnight was issued exclusively on mobile phone targeting to raise Ksh1 billion.

The first M-Akiba bond issued on a special limited offer hit the targeted Ksh150 million a couple of days before its deadline.

After a two-month extension that ended Friday midnight, only a quarter of the target had been collected which translates to 227,724,998shillings.

The decision by the government to issue the bond was backed by increased adoption of mobile technology which has seen more Kenyans use mobile money for their day to day transactions.

However, the savings which the government was hoping to tap into remain negligible compared to the country’s peers.

This came from 304,000 buyers. As of 2016, statistics from the World Bank indicated that Kenya’s gross domestic savings as percentage of stood at 8.4% in contrast to Ethiopia’s 20.1 % and Ghana 15.7%.

Analysts say the interest rate cap has seen commercial banks turn to government securities yielding a high interest of more than 10% than what was being offered on the M-Akiba investment that had a three-year tenor.

Read related: M-Akiba likely to miss target