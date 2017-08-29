Magical Kenya trade expo to host over 140 exhibitors

A record 1,500 pre-scheduled Business to Business (B2B) meetings between Kenyan Tourism Trade and Travel Agents from key source markets will take place during this year’s Magical Kenya Trade Expo (MKTE).

The event, which seeks to afford the Kenyan tourism trade a chance to meet and conduct business with the visiting agents, will this year host over 125 hosted buyers and over 140 exhibitors, compared to 107 in 2016 – following a stringent approval process undertaken by the evaluation committee, that sought to hand-pick buyers originating from Kenya’s priority markets.

“Preparations for the 7th Annual Magical Kenya Trade Expo (MKTE) are in high gear as the 35-day countdown to the official opening of East Africa’s biggest travel trade fair begins. As a quality business-to-business expo, the pre-scheduled appointments are the primary measurable for KTB to assess the investment made by both exhibitors and buyers and we are putting the final touches on the event; that we believe will foster closer collaboration and targeted business interactions than ever before. This will result in a more productive trade show for buyers, exhibitors and media; in local and international spheres. The 1,500 pre-scheduled meetings indicate growing confidence in the Kenya market,” said Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) CEO, Dr. Betty Radier.

MKTE will, this year, return to the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi from the 3rd to the 5th of October, 2017.

The event will sport a more streamlined programme and participants will get an opportunity to generate new business through a trim targeted matchmaking programme, build a strong brand awareness for their respective products and destinations, educate hosted buyers on their products, network with industry colleagues and enjoy an improved floor layout that will enable the world to come and sample the tourism treasures that Kenya and Africa have to offer; with power and ease.

MKTE remains one of the fastest growing tourism events in the region and is currently positioned as the leading travel trade fair in East Africa aimed at raising the profile of the destination Kenya and the region as a whole. It has become an important and influential platform for tourism networking and business transactions within the region.

“MKTE has, over the years, become an important and influential platform for tourism networking and business transactions. The interest developed over time towards the expo is evident with the increasing number of exhibitors and visitors this year. Apart from the pre-scheduled meetings, buyers will have the chance to meet with exhibitors on each of the three show days. These sessions are an excellent way for buyers to ask questions and learn more about exhibitors – many of whom are small businesses,” said KTB CEO, Dr. Betty Radier.

Among the countries expected to participate in this year’s MKTE are: The United Kingdom (UK), The United States of America (USA), China, Germany, Russia, France Australia, Italy, Nigeria, Spain, Malaysia, South Africa, India, Switzerland, Uganda and The Czech Republic.