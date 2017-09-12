Make prudent investments, Retirement Benefits Authority advises

Trustees and managers of pension funds should be prudent in their investment decisions as the country diversifies projects in which pension schemes can invest in.

The Retirement Benefits Authority is advising fund managers to only consider investing in projects that their pension schemes can handle.

The Retirement Benefits Authority, RBA, has in the recent past spearheaded the amendment of the law to allow among others the launch of a pilot infrastructure bond in a move that would help diversify investments for pension funds thereby earning pensioners’ more returns.

However, the regulator is warning pension managers not to take advantage of the expanded avenue for investments by risking the savings of contributors.

A number of pension schemes have diversified into modern investment channels after the Retirement Benefits Authority put in place guidelines to facilitate this.

According to Kiptanui, Kenyans should view pension schemes not only as avenues for savings for retirement but also as investment opportunities, a move he says will in the process increase the uptake of pension products.

Kiptanui was speaking during the launch of the inaugural pension scheme awards that will be held in November this year, an initiative spearheaded by the Institute of Pension Management.