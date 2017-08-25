Manufacturers face loses over plastic bag ban

Plastic bag manufacturers are faced with the enormous task of dealing with losses that run into millions of shillings as the ban on plastics takes effect on Monday.

This is further compounded by the fact that electronic waste out of the machines used in plastic bags manufacturing will be rendered obsolete and is a matter that has to be confronted by the National Environment Management Authority.

Entrepreneurs and investors in the manufacturing of Plastics Bags in Limuru have raised their concern over the government decision to ban the use of single use plastics from the Kenyan Market.

Limuru based World Plastics Company that manufactures plastic packaging bags whose investment runs into millions of shillings mostly borrowed from financial institutions is staring at massive losses from the policy decision that is based on the United Nations decision to rid the global environment off plastics.

40 year old Peter Burugu a hawker of polythene bags, turned investor in manufacturing the single use plastic packaging bags is now faced with an uncertain future as his 200 million investment goes down as the enforcement on banning the use of plastics takes effect.

Employers have also expressed concern on the possible loss of jobs as the plastic bags business becomes outdated.

While the decision will rid the environment of the plastics, another challenge that the government is now faced with is what becomes of the machines and equipment that will be obsolete as a result.

For 25 years old Susan Ogina, the ban on plastic packaging is godsend having set off to produce eco-friendly packaging bags for sell in Uganda and Rwanda, she now has a ready market in Kenya.

It is only a matter of time before the benefits from the ban on plastics begin to manifest among Kenyans.