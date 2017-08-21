Kenya Shilling rallies despite election blues

The Kenyan shilling finished strongly last week against major regional and international currencies despite the elections blues.

According to the latest Central Bank of Kenya report, the capital markets also recorded a strong performance during the same period as investors showed confidence in the economy following the recent concluded peaceful elections.

The equities market gained across all leading indicators with shareholders’ wealth gaining by 69 billion shillings.

The Shilling appreciated against the US Dollar exchanging at an average of 103.79 shillings last week while averaging at 134.24 shillings against the British pound, but weakened against the Japanese Yen.

Trade between banks and financial institutions decreased to 9.35 percent during the same period down from the 10.45 percent recorded in the previous week.

The weighted average interbank rate decreased to 9.35 percent in the week from 10.45 percent recorded in the previous week.

The volumes transacted ranged from 8.1 billion shillings to 30.4 billion shillings during the week, giving an average of 19.3 billion shillings compared to an average of 29.1 billion shillings the previous week.

The number of deals stood at 31 during the week compared to 46 deals transacted the previous week.