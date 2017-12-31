Mombasa County to host the SKAL International Congress in 2018

Mombasa County will host the SKAL International Congress in 2018, the largest global travel and tourism organization forum in the world.

SKAL is a professional organization of tourism leaders around the world, promoting global tourism and it will definitely put the region and Kenya on the world map

The congress is expected to turn the fortunes of the coastal region where tourism has been on a recovery path after the prolonged political campaign season.

Hosting the congress is no mean feat and tourism stakeholders are calling on Coastal Counties to join forces to ensure success.

Thanks to the adventurous nature of Kenyans, holiday destinations at the Coast are reaping the benefits of domestic tourism this festive season.

And the New Year which is less than 24 hours away looks even more promising for the region’s revived tourism industry.

Mombasa County is looking forward to hosting the long awaited SKAL World Congress at the Pride Inn Paradise Resort.

Stake holders however acknowledge that mores needs to be done to supplement the major role played by the Standard Gauge Railway and improved infrastructure

Meanwhile those winding up their stay at the coast will be ushering in the New Year in style.

At the Sandies Tropical Village beat hotels beach in Malindi, Kilifi County, festivities include the Bahari Cultural Expo

Organizers note that the event is the first of many to market Malindi as the ideal tourism destination

