Monetary Policy Committee retains base lending rate at 10pc

The Central Bank has for the sixth consecutive time kept the base lending rate at 10 percent after it concluded that the current policy stance remains appropriate to anchor inflationary expectations.

Of importance is the slight increase in private sector credit growth by 1.6 percent over the 12 months to last month from 1.4 percent in July, reversing a downward trend that has been present since August 2015.

The Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee says recent economic developments indicate that growth forecasts for this year will remain unchanged, supported by a recovery in agriculture due to normal weather conditions, a resilient services sector, infrastructure development, and stability in the global economy.

The committee notes that the spending by the National and County Governments in the near term is also expected to provide an additional stimulus. This coupled with a slight increase in private sector credit growth of 1.6 percent recoded over the 12 months to August this year up from 1.4 percent in July, the MPC has for the sixth consecutive time resolved to maintain the benchmark lending rate at 10 percent.

This is after it concluded that the current policy stance remains appropriate to among others anchor inflationary expectations.

MPC expects the distribution of liquidity in the banking sector to improve but credit risk remains elevated as some large corporates continue to restructure their borrowing which is negatively impacting on their ability to repay loans.

The ratio of the gross non-performing loans to gross loans rose to 10.7 percent last month from 9.9 percent in June with the increase mainly concentrated in the manufacturing, real estate, and trade sectors.

MPC’s Private Sector Market Perception Survey conducted this month shows that inflation was expected to decline due to lower food prices as a result of the expected short rains and the Government subsidies.

