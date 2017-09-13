Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe has called for closer cooperation between the government and private sector to turn around the Southern African country’s economy.

President Mugabe says such cooperation is largely responsible for the phenomenal success of the Command Agriculture Production Program, in the agricultural sector which has enabled Zimbabwe to regain its food security.

To avert economic meltdown, Zimbabwe’s President Robert Mugabe is rallying the private sector to lead economic turnaround, with his government taking up the role of facilitating a conducive investment and business environment.

So far, a public-private partnership has been rolled out with huge success in the rebounding agricultural sector.

The Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce says it is upon the private sector to tackle the issue of corruption by exposing it. The last time President Mugabe met business leaders was in 2007 when Zimbabwe economy was in the throes of a collapse.

Elsewhere, Tanzania’s Parliament has ratified an inter-governmental agreement for the execution of the mega Hoima-Tanga oil pipeline project.

The ratification is another step towards the implementation of the 1,445 kilometer East African Crude Oil Pipeline Project.

MPs on whose constituencies the proposed pipeline will pass, have asked the government to ensure proper compensation for land.

The contract provides that the governments of Tanzania and Uganda work closely with companies executing the project on national content for procurement of human resources, goods and services from the respective countries, with the companies implementing the project also required to ensure transfer of technology to locals.

Finally, trouble is looming in Nigeria after China, which is one of Nigeria’s biggest customer plans to ban the production and sale of diesel and petrol vehicles, further threatening the future profitability of oil.

The ban will lead to a reduction of oil demand in China, as the country is currently the world’s second-largest oil consumer after the US.

The move would follow similar plans announced by France and Britain to outlaw the sale of petrol and diesel cars and vans from the year 2040 in order to clamp down on harmful emissions.