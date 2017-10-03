Naivas Supermarket launches Digital Retail plan

Naivas Supermarket says despite shocks in the retail sector, it is well capitalized to continue with expansion but has now ruled out going into spaces vacated by Nakumatt Supermarkets.

Chief Operating Officer Willy Kimani says even though the retailer plans to expand and open more branches, they are yet to open talks with owners of premises where Nakumatt Supermarket has vacated.

This comes a day after reports emerged that Carrefour would take over space vacated by Nakumatt Supermarket at the Thika Road Mall next month.

Naivas Supermarket in partnership with Interswitch East Africa on Tuesday launched its Digital Retail Strategy with the roll out of its payment network ‘Naivas Pay’.

Kimani says the launch of NaivasPay supermarket which allows consumers to make payments directly from the bank accounts using phones, cards and tags will eliminate costly point of sale services boosting revenue by at least 7 percent.

Naivas Supermarket says this will be a springboard to diversify into the e-commerce space before end of the year.

Naivas Pay allows customers to pay directly from their Bank account via multiple channels such as mobile, internet, card and cardless at the till. It will not only eliminate the merchants’ reliance on costly point of sale devices but also remove the dangers and logistical issues of handling cash on daily sales.

Speaking on the solution, Kimani said: “Naivas Pay which we are launching today is part of our larger Retail Strategy. We believe going digital is neither a project nor a phase of our strategy but rather a mindset in what we do every day for our customers. We are proud to pioneer this service that will allow us as merchants to gain more control in how we receive payments.”

Naivas rolled out this service on October 1St 2017 at their Westlands and Ciata Mall on Kiambu Road allowing customers to make card, mobile and card-less payments efficiently and effortlessly.

The solution will most importantly allow Naivas to know their customer shopping habits and offer additional convenient collection centers/points which will improve the customer experience.

Increasing urbanization and rising levels of disposable income have fueled growth in Kenya’s retail sector in 2016 and beyond, as demand for quality outlets and a broader range of shopping options drives the construction of floor space.

Combined with an increasing appetite for faster and more convenient payment methods, Kenya’s retail market continues to show strong signs of growth.