National Treasury denies late disbursement of funds

By Nicholas Nduati

County governments should be able to cover their budgets for critical expenditure items including salaries and healthcare services.

This is according to a Statement issued by the National Treasury on the Status of Funds Transfers to County Governments.

Treasury Principal Secretary Kamau Thugge says as at 2nd of August this year, County Governments’ unspent cash balances at the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) amounted to 33.8 billion shillings.

Over 80 percent of these balances are held in County Revenue Fund accounts with the rest Ksh 6.2 billion being held in other County Governments’ accounts at the CBK.

As such the statement notes that most county governments should be able to cover their budget for critical expenditure items due in July this year including salaries and healthcare services contrary to reports alleging that delayed cash disbursements made counties unable to meet their financial obligations.

At the same time, Treasury Principal secretary Kamau Thugge in the statement notes that arrangements have already been put in place to fund County Governments with least balances at the CBK and that the cumulative county cash balances at the CBK exceed the projected cash disbursements to County Governments for the month of July.

The failure by counties to adequately allocate their funds according to the statement could also be attributed to the fact that a number of them are yet to upload their budgets for financial year 2017/2018 in the Government Integrated Financial Management Information System, IFMIS, while others are yet to approve their budgets.

Since March 2013, County Governments have received more than Ksh. 1 trillion in form of transfers from the National Government.

Currently at least 10 counties have unspent cash balances each amounting to over 1 billion shillings among them Baringo, Kajiado, Kakamega, Kisii, Kitui, Kwale, Makueni, Mandera, Nakuru, and Nyeri County.

