The business community in Mombasa County now wants politicians to tone down on incitement saying the current political temperature is hurting the economy.

They have now threatened to lobby their counterparts across the forty seven counties to boycott paying taxes until political stability is attained.

This comes days after demonstrations were witnessed in some parts of the country ahead of the Presidential election with the tourism stakeholders raising concern that the sector is suffering as result of politics.

The Kenya National Chamber of Commerce Chairman James Mureu reiterated that the business community will not sit and watch politicians throw the country to the dogs because of their selfish interests.

At the same time Mureu sent out a stern warning to politicians to stop their reckless utterances as they politic ahead of the repeat polls next month saying it is polarizing the Country.

He however noted that there is an increase in the number of tourists visiting the Country saying Mombasa remains a favorite to many.

A majority of hotels in the north coast have recorded over 50% bookings, but warned that the numbers may go down if politicians continue inciting Kenyans.

He said the uncertainty in the Country has seen large numbers of tourists postpone their visits, and called on the Government and other stakeholders to enhance security in tourist destinations.

He called for stability saying businesses are suffering, even as preparations to host the 7th edition of the Magical Kenya Travel Expo from 3rd to 5th October 2017 get underway.