Negative publicity will hurt tourism, warns CS Balala

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala has urged leaders to tone down their political rhetoric to avoid scaring away tourists and ultimately hurting the sector.

Currently the hospitality business in Nairobi, Mombasa and Kilifi Counties has slowed down owing to the current political impasse but players are hopeful the sector will pick up in the coming days.

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala has condemned the manner in which the international media have covered the elections in Kenya.

” Our tourism sector is very sensitive to any instability or insecurity. Perception of insecurity and protests show our destination as insecure, this scaring away visitor” warned Balala.

He further noted that the government is pursuing ways to have negative and fictitious news pulled down.

“We are now in the high tourism season, when we receive high numbers of international visitors. Let us avoid denting the Magical Kenya Brand through negative remarks and activities” the CS advised.

He added” Every Kenyan has an obligation to keep the peace and ensure a welcoming environment for our visitors, in order to grow our economy and create jobs for our people”.

Balala also urged tourism stakeholders to consider offering Kenyan-friendly packages to boost domestic tourism.

“Kenya still remains a destination of choice for many travelers. We boast of the authentic safari, which at this high season is spiced by the wondrous Maasai Mara wildlife migration” he noted.

The operationalisation of the Madaraka Express has nonetheless led to increased tourist numbers at the coast.

The government is targeting a 20% recovery pegged on the MICE product targeting major cities within the country.

Reporting by Regina/Manyara, Additional writing by Margaret Kalekye