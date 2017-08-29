New players force MultiChoice to slash subscription fees

Pay TV service providers are being forced to slash subscription fees to retain customers in the face of heating competition.

Service providers that had hitherto enjoyed relative peace are facing serious challenges from internet television, live streaming and subscription video on demand companies.

MultiChoice has become the latest pay TV provider to cut its subscription fees with chief executive Eric Odipo saying this has been occasioned by tough economic environment.

The Kenya’s entertainment industry is undergoing a major disruption due to new technologies and the entry of new players.

For a long time now the pay per view television segment was dominated by South Africa based DSTV before Chinese owned Star Times and other players from Europe came knocking.

However, the market is facing its biggest threat yet from internet television, live streaming and subscription video on demand service providers.

Last year American online TV Company Netflix entered the Kenyan market followed by Video on demand service provider Showmax stirring the entertainment industry.

Odipo says companies are now being forced to re-invent in order to survive the tough environment. To lure more clients the South African owned pay TV service provider says it is lowering subscription fees while broadening the number of channels on offer.

Odipo says under the new prices customers on DStv premium will enjoy 3.4 per cent drop in monthly subscription while Compact Plus and Access will see a 4.15 percent and 9.86 percent less on their monthly subscription bills respectively.

The number of pay TV subscribers in the market rose from 3.6 million to 3.7 million in the first quarter of this year according to figures from the Communications Authority of Kenya.