Off-grid solar project gets Ksh15B from World Bank

The World Bank has availed Ksh15 billion to finance an Off-Grid Solar Access Project targeting Arid and Semi-Arid Lands as the country targets to power all households in Kenya by the year 2020.

Energy Principal Secretary Joseph Njoroge says the cash would mainly be used to finance putting up mini solar power plants in 14 marginalized counties.

The government projects that Ksh224 billion is needed over the next three years for investment in distribution infrastructure, grid expansion, intensification works and solar mini grids to connect electricity to all Kenyans.

About 1.2 million households in the 14 marginalized counties have not been electrified.

There are 6.2 million customers connected to the national grid.

Elsewhere, a portal has been launched to offer timely, relevant and reliable labor market information and an interactive platform between job seekers and employers.

Labor CS Phyllis Kandie says the system enables decision-makers, employers and individuals in identifying current and future needs of different skills and professions.

Every year it is estimated that 7 to 10 million young people enter the labor market in Africa and fewer than 10% of them find employment that correspond to their skills.

According to EAC, Labor and Social Protection, the key constraint confronting the employment process is the mismatch between available skills and job vacancies which is partly attributable to lack of reliable and up to date labor market information.

Labor market information experts are meeting in Nairobi to deliberate on collection and analysis of the employment data, labor market forecasting and occupational information.

She says a manpower management tool on the platform will facilitate policy and decision makers as well as employers identify current and future needs of different skills and professions.