Over 140 exhibitors are showcasing their products at the Mombasa International Agricultural Show that will last five days.

Four foreign exhibitors are among those showcasing their technological expertise in agriculture as farmers parade their prized livestock in an event that is expected to be officially opened by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday.

Speaking after touring different exhibition stands, Agriculture Principal Secretary Dr. Richard Lesiyampe hailed strides made by Mombasa County government in uplifting the welfare of farmers.

Lesiyampe affirmed the county’s willingness to embrace technology in reinvigorating the agricultural sector.

However, the 140 exhibitors witnessed this year is a decline compared to 2016 where 170 graced the occasion.