Plans underway to electrify remaining 2,000 schools countrywide

The government plans to integrate digital literacy program in the teacher teachers’ training curriculum as it prepares to fully roll it out in schools across the Country.

Broadcasting and Telecommunications Principal Secretary Sammy Itemere says plans are underway to electrify the remaining 2,000 schools before rolling out the last phase of the digital literacy program.

Over 17,000 schools across the country have already received digital learning devices with the digital learning curriculum for lower primary school pupils already rolled out. Itamere says the inclusion of the digital literacy program in the training curriculum will improve the ICT skills of teachers.

He says at least 8 ICT experts have been dispatched to each of the 47 counties to help in building the capacity of teachers to ensure schools run the digital literacy program smoothly. Itemere said the government has trained over 10,000 youths across the country on various ICT skills and similar program targeting the youth will start next month. Last year the government released 1 billion shillings to prepare schools for the digital literacy program.