SMEs hard hit by political uncertainty

Small and medium-size enterprises have suffered the most from the ongoing political uncertainty.

This is according to the Kenya Association of Manufacturers CEO Phyllis Wakiaga, who notes that the last quarter of the year is normally good for business and investors anticipated they would recover some of the lost opportunities that they had during the electioneering period but have instead continued to experience reduced business margins.

The decision to nullify the August presidential election results by the Supreme Court has prolonged the period of political uncertainty, thereby, slowing down the country’s economic growth.

The Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry estimates that economy suffered a loss of 1.9 billion Kshs in the week following the court’s ruling.

The manufacturing sector, which accounts for 9.1 percent of the GDP and employs over 300,000 people, was among the hardest hit.

Wakiaga says that businesses have experienced reduced orders, which has seen them unable to expand their businesses as much and consequently led to a reduction in the number of job opportunities created.

While there are some who have invested, Wakiaga notes that there are others who have considered waiting.

Wakiaga notes that the country is losing out of the momentum that is required to get the industry up and running and really growing its contribution to the GDP.

Experts say the negative impact of political uncertainty is expected to continue as the country faces a new round of elections on the 26th of next month.