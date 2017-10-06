President Kenyatta orders swift probe into Gikomba fire

President Uhuru Kenyatta has called for swift and thorough investigations to establish the cause of the fire that destroyed Nairobi’s biggest market, Gikomba.

The President said stern action would be taken against anyone found to be behind the incident.

“Security agencies should move with speed to investigate the cause of the fire, and those believed to be behind the criminal act should face the full force of the law,” said President Kenyatta.

He said the Government stands with all the traders who lost property because of the fire. He said the market will be rebuilt so that traders can start their business as soon as possible.

“The Government will stand with the affected traders by building the market to enable them continue with their business,” said the President.

President Kenyatta, who was accompanied by Deputy President William Ruto, spoke at Maua Stadium, Meru County.

The Head of State, at the same time, said he was happy that some Meru residents who had gone to court to block the Government from releasing the Sh1 billion set aside to help miraa farmers have agreed to withdraw the case.

“Now that those who went to court have agreed to withdraw the case, it should be withdrawn as soon as possible to allow us release the money to help the farmers,” said President Kenyatta.

Last year, the Government set aside Sh2 billion to be released in two tranches of Sh1 billion each to boost miraa farming in the country.