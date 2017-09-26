President Kenyatta rallies support from Kisii professionals

President Uhuru Kenyatta held a meeting on Tuesday with Kisii professionals who are hugely credited for the huge performance the Jubilee Party scored in the counties of Kisii and Nyamira.

The President rallied the professionals as he gears for the repeat Presidential poll slated for October 26.

President Kenyatta said he will visit every corner of the country in readiness for the election, which was ordered by the Supreme Court.

“Thank you very much for campaigning for us. We know a lot of effort went into the good performance we registered in Kisii and Nyamira even though the election was nullified for reasons we do not agree with,” said the President.

He said he has obeyed the judgement of the court and that was why he has started asking Kenyans to vote for him again.

The President also cautioned the opposition against cherrypicking the judgment issued by the Supreme Court.

“If you celebrated the decision that nullified my election then you have to accept all other things that were said by the judges including the repeat election within 60 days. It was not two rulings but one,” said the President.

The President said the opposition should get ready to take part in the election instead of attempting to micromanage the electoral body.

“Elections are not conducted by candidates but by the electoral body. Candidates are supposed to follow rules and that is why I am campaigning and asking Kenyans to vote for me,” said the President.

The President met with the professionals at State House, Nairobi.

