Report: Hiring in private sector drops

Hiring in the private sector and demand for local goods dropped to record levels in August driven by the election uncertainties and weak economy.

The Stanbic monthly economic report says private sector confidence fell to 42 points in August down from 48 points recorded in July this year. The August Purchasing Managers’ Index is the lowest since the bank started the series four years ago.

All economic indicators are pointing at a very depressing economic growth in 2017 as key sectors of the economy suffer due to multiple factors.

From a ravaging drought that reduced agricultural out-put to rising political temperatures, economists project that the 2017 economic expansion is likely to drop by almost 2 percent.

Economic projections from multiple sources are pointing at a GDP expansion of between 4.5 to 5.5 percent this year from 5.8 percent in 2016.

This was driven by sharp falls in output, new orders and stocks of purchases. In response to lower output requirements, many companies were forced to lay off workers while others put a freeze on hiring.

Firms attributed the decline in domestic demand to a lower customer turnout due to heightened political activities and weaker purchasing power among clients.

New export orders fell for the first time in over three years as international demand for Kenyan goods and services was reduced.

According to the survey, readings above 50.0 signal an improvement in business conditions on the previous month, while readings below 50.0 show deterioration.