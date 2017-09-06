Safaricom scraps prepaid roaming top up service

Safaricom has scrapped its roaming top up service for prepaid customers citing availability of better options that have rendered it obsolete.

The service was available to customers travelling in East Africa Community member states who were allowed to top up their phones with airtime cards from Safaricom’s partner networks in those countries.

Roaming is the service that enables subscribers while outside the geographical coverage area of their home network to access the services they subscribe to be it Voice, SMS and Data services.

It was a challenge for customers who travelled outside borders to top up their lines, something that saw Safaricom introduce the prepay roaming top up service in 2008 to enable prepay roaming customers to top-up their lines with cards from other partner networks while in Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda and Burundi.

In addition, the platform also allowed prepaid subscribers from partner networks to top-up their lines with Safaricom scratch cards when their customers were in Kenya.

Through the service, subscriber’s calls were not to be charged as roaming calls hence they could exactly know how they are charged when they travel.

Previously, customers roaming within the region had to purchase phone credit from Safaricom dealers, which was usually more expensive.

However, the coming into play of other top-up services such as purchase of airtime via Mpesa has rendered the roaming top up service obsolete.

This has consequently seen Safaricom with effect from today scrap the prepaid roaming top up service.

In a notice in local dailies, Safaricom says it is keen on enhancing roaming services around the world by deploying innovative roaming products and services.

