Small holder livestock farmers encouraged to form associations

The government is encouraging small holder livestock farmers to form associations that can enable them commercialize fodder production so as to boost productivity of their animals.

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Willy Bett says the government is drafting a policy upon which small micro enterprises can leverage to commercialize pasture production.

Research shows that up to 80 percent of animal feeds in the market is substandard, hence contributing to low productivity.

Even with this, the cost of the fodder is out of reach for most small scale farmers.

The government is thus encouraging more players to join the fodder production business to increase competition that will improve quality of animal feed as well as reduce cost.

Among those being targeted are small scale livestock farmers who are being encouraged to form groups through which they can commercialize fodder production.

The government is drafting a policy to support small and medium enterprises in fodder production. The policy targets to benefit at least 1,000 SMEs spread across the country.

The fodder programme is expected to anchor the growth in milk production from the current 5 to at least 12 billion liters annually by the year 2020.

Most small scale farmers currently rely on fodder made from grass breeds that are derivatives of open pollution which hurts productivity.