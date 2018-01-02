Stakeholders at the coast optimistic tourism sector will maintain momentum

Stakeholders in the tourism sector at the coast are optimistic that that the sector will maintain the momentum even after the end of year holiday season.

Major hotels have registered 100 percent bookings for Christmas and New Year celebrations as local and international visitors flocked to the tourist destination for the festivities

Over the past season, the tourism industry received a beating that almost brought the sector to its knees.

Among the reasons was a prolonged electioneering period. But the sector could be on its way to recovery, after a rebound following the festive season.

The stakeholders are attributing the rise in business to the relative calm being experienced in the region.

Safety and security in the region together with clean beaches are also enticing visitors to stay on.

In the meantime, investors in the tourism sector in North coast are upbeat that the sector is set to flourish, flowing refurbishments of hotels.

Kilifi County is also being marketed as a new favourite tourist destination in the Mtwapa-Malindi circuit.

The refurbishment and opening of new hotels in Kilifi County is now seen as the next frontier new front for investments.

