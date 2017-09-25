State invites firms to construct at Konza mega center

Vision 2030 Director General Julius Muia says the government has invited firms to construct a mega outsourcing center at the Konza City with a capacity to hold more than 7,000 agents.

Kenya’s economic blueprint vision 2030 singles out business process outsourcing (BPO) as one of the six pillars to drive the country to a medium developed economy by the year 2030.

To attract major outsourcing firms, the government planned to give tax breaks and other incentives to firms setting up their base in Kenya.

The plan worked seven years ago when major BPO firms from India set up their shops in the country, creating employment for more than 10,000 people.

However, the fortunes of the industry took a nose dive due to long bureaucracy, failure by the government to reform regulations on BPO and lack of incentives for the industry.

Addressing an ICT infrastructure conference, Muia said already the Korean Institute of Science and Technology has started construction of a major ICT center at Konza City targeting off-shoring firms.

Currently, India is the leading destination for business outsourcing followed by Philippines and China.

In July this year, Konza Technopolis authority advertised for investors to bid for 150 parcels of land in the planned city where investors are expected to build schools, business process outsourcing (BPO) technology campuses and tech incubation hubs.