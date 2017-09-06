KTB: Historical sites could be exploited as tourist attractions

The Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) is urging the government to recognize the world war and mau mau historical battle sites as Historical battle field Museums.

KTB says this would boost the country’s tourism portfolio and in turn diversify the caliber tourists the country hosts.

Kenya is a renowned tourist destination boasting of scenic beaches, majestic wildlife and alluring scenery.

They argue that this would go a long way in diversifying the country’s tourism portfolio which is key in marketing the tourism product.

KTB chairman Jimi Kariuki says that many battles had been fought in Kenya and such sites of historical significance could be exploited as tourist attraction centers.

Taita Hills Salt Lick Lodge in Taita-Taveta County is one of the site attracting tourists interested in the First and Second World Wars.

He further urged County governments to establish tourist information centers in order to market tourism destinations and products in their respective Counties.

Hoteliers at the Coast have been urged to lower tariffs in order to attract more families to embrace domestic tourism.

There has been a significant increase of domestic tourism at the Coast owing to operationalization of Madaraka Express.

