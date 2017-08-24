Stima Sacco appoints Chris Useki as the new CEO

The Stima Sacco Board of Directors has announced the appointment of Mr Chris Ngeta Useki as the Chief Executive Officer of the Society with effect from 18th August, 2017.

Mr. Useki has been Acting CEO since 18th October, 2016 when he was appointed to the position following the resignation of Mr. Paul Wambua.

Mr. Useki is a seasoned accountant with 16 years of experience in financial management. He was appointed as the Sacco’s Internal Auditor in 2002, and was later promoted to the position of Finance Manager in 2006.

He joined the Society from CMC Aviation Limited and had earlier worked with Mastermind Tobacco (K) Ltd.

Mr. Useki is a member of the Institute of Certified public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK), in good standing. He is also a Certified Public Accountant of Kenya (CPA-K) and a Certified Public Secretary (CPS).

He holds an MBA and BCom in Accounting from the University of Nairobi, and graduated from the Strathmore Senior Management Leadership Programme in December 2015.

On behalf of the Board of Directors and himself, the Stima Sacco Chairman, Eng. Albert Mugo congratulated Mr. Useki on his new appointment and wished him ‘the very best in his new and enriching assignment’.

Mr. Useki comes into the leadership of Stima Sacco shortly after the Society had adopted a new strategic plan that will see operations focused on improving the brand equity, keeping ahead of industry trends, and continuing to deliver incredible value towards its members by providing innovative products and top notch services.

He will play a key role in leading the Society to successful implementation of this strategy, that aims to have the Sacco’s membership increase to 250K and the asset base grow to Kshs 70.5 Billion by 2020.