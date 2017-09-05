Students invent technology that manipulates sex of fish

University of Eldoret students have invented a technology that manipulates the sex of fish fingerlings through variation of water temperature after eggs hatch.

This is part of efforts to boost productivity after experts recommended that same sex fingerlings grow faster and bigger.

He said that fish grew faster and healthier when they were of the same sex in a pond because there would be no disturbance that comes with the breeding activity.

The new innovation is intended to make fish farming more profitable and attractive for the youth who intend to engage in agribusiness.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization, fish consumption in Kenya is a meager 4.5 kilograms per capita per annum against a global nutritive requirement of 10 kilograms per capita per annum.

Kenya’s fisheries and aquaculture sector contributes approximately 0.54 percent to the country’s GDP.