Titanium Miner agrees to double royalties to Government

Kwale Based Miner, Base Titanium has finally agreed to double royalties payable to the government from 2.5 percent to 5 percent beginning next year.

Mining Principal Secretary Ibrahim Mohammed says discussions are still ongoing to increases the royalties gradually to 7.5 percent based on the production and export of minerals.

The mining firm has so far paid royalties to the government amounting to Ksh 1 billion, with the last financial year accounting for royalties worth Ksh 400 million.

Mohammed says the royalties by Base Titanium will increase gradually to 7.5 percent based on the production capacity.

But while earnings from mining may improve, accessing land for exploration and mining activities has been a thorny issue which the ministry is keen to address through regular consultations with affected communities.

He was speaking during the launch of the Corruption Assessment in Mining Report which reveals that corruption cases in the mining sector are high and that individuals are failing to report them due to lack of confidence in the authorities